Pune police book SPPU vice-chancellor, four other officials under Atrocities Act

Pune police on Saturday night booked five Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) officials under the Atrocities Act for furnishing false information, resistingtaking of property by the lawful authority of a public servant, and criminal conspiracy.

The case was registered based on an order issued by a local court in a complaint filed by Akash Bhosale, a student of SPPU.

The booked officials included Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor; Praful Pawar, registrar; Sanjay Chakane,senate member; Suresh Bhosale, security head and Bhursingh Ajitsingh, security guard. Bhosale used to work with the Pune police crime branch as an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) before joining the university as the security head.

"This case is about the treatment meted out to students on April 1. The university had put up a notice about not allowing sharing of a food thali (plate) at the refectory of the university. Most hostellers share a thali between two persons. The notice had also said that the thali will be made available only to students who had coupons from monthly subscription," said Bhosale.

“Two days after the notice was issued on April 1, unrest broke out at the campus when they stopped students from entering the refectory,” he added.

A case under Sections 3(1)(p) and 3(1)(q) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,along with Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 183 (resistance to the taking of property by the lawful authority of a public servant) and 120(b) (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the five SPPU officials.

The case, registered at Chatuhshrungi police station, will be investigated by ACP Shivaji Pawar of Yerawada division.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:55 IST