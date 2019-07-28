Pune police launch Traffwatch app for traffic alerts

The Pune traffic police on Saturday, launched a traffic resolution app for the benefit of the residents.The app is called Traffwatch and will have geotagged images flowing daily from a crowd-sourced network.

“The residents have to view Pune Trafwatch data (map, image gallery, analytics section) and start talking about their daily commuting issues by putting in keywords in the citizen engage section. All this data then forms an 'Action Trigger package for the relevant authorities to access and act upon. The images data will be updated regularly providing a clear picture to the residents. Residents can also upload pictures,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The app has been launched with 47 roads and 256 chowks. More areas will be added as the app expands, said officials. The app has been conceptualised by a city-based startup called Changethal.

The residents have to download the app and can view the map and image gallery.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:54 IST