Pune police raid plush hotel in Koregaon Park

The Koregaon Park police on Saturday raided a five star hotel after it received complaints by residents of loud noise beyond the deadline.

The police arrested nine prominent businessmen, seized hookah material and cash estimated to be worth ₹32,000 during the raid.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashish Mittal, Rishab Gupta, Aditya Agarwal, Gaurav Agarwal, Abhishekh Agarwal, Suraj Goyal, Govind Laxmikant and Jayesh Gupta.

The police received a tip-off stating that a poker game and gambling was taking place in room number 309 of the plush hotel. The police have booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of Gambling Act.

The raids were carried out under the guidance of zonal deputy commissioner Bacchan Singh , senior police inspector Madan Bahadarpure and other officials.

The team also confiscated the sound system from the hotel premises, according to police.

The crime branch team had earlier raided top notch pubs in the city after it received complaints of noise pollution and disturbance to public order from the citizens. The raids were welcomed by the residents of Koregaon Park who have been complaining about increasing incidents of loud music from prominent pubs and restaurants.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 16:00 IST