Pune police seize marijuana worth 101kg

Acting on a tip-off, the Bhosari police, on Saturday night seized 101kg of marijuana from Indrayaninagar.

A team of police officials nabbed one of the accused, while he was unloading sacks marijuana powder from a parked Maruti Swift car. However, on spotting the police the driver of the vehicle sped away.

The identity of the apprehended accused has not been revealed. Two more people who are wanted in the matter have been identified as Atik Yunus Shaikh (27), a resident Dilli Naka, Mogul Tekdi, Sangamner and the driver Rafique Shaikh, a resident of Khandgaon.

The three accused have been booked under Section 8 (a), 20(b) and 29(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bhosari police station.

The Bhosari police team acted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Ramnath Pokale and Commissioner R K Padmanabhan. Among the officers who participated in the operation were DCP Smartana Patil, ACP Ramchandra Jadhav, Senior PI Shankar Awtade and Police Inspector (Crime) Devendra Chavan.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 16:50 IST