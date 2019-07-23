Pune region mops up income tax worth ₹57,500 crore

The income tax department Pune region has collected tax estimated to be worth ₹57,500 crore for 2018-2019 as against ₹51,500 garnered the previous fiscal.

It is a 14 per cent higher growth rate for the current fiscal. Pune ranks sixth in the all India income tax annual collection target list released by the department. The income tax department had set the target of ₹72,763 crore this fiscal wherein income tax was paid by at least 76 lakh taxpayers.

The Pune region comprises the state, except Mumbai and 11 districts of Vidharbha that fall under different tax zones for assessment.

Of the taxes collected, agriculture, auto, information technology (IT) and real estate sectors form the major chunk of revenues to the department. The department officials said that Pune region showed robust income tax collection as compared to the previous year which showed increase awareness of income tax payment by individuals and corporates and attributed the growth rate to the performance culture of the region.

Meanwhile, income tax department will be celebrating July 24 as ‘ Income Tax Day ’ to mark its 150th year of its inception and a series of programmes will be held as a part of the commemoration day celebrations.

The department will be holding a function at Nehru Memorial Hall where prominent personalities would be addressing the IT staff on different aspects of personality development and health issues.

The income tax department provides e-filing of taxes, online view of tax credit, online tracking of tax refund, centralised processing centre, Aayakar Sewa Kendra, Aayakar Sampark Kendra and modernisation of tax offices besides various taxpayer services it offers to the citizens.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:38 IST