Home / Pune News / Pune reports 1,192 fresh positive cases, 28 deaths on Tuesday

Pune reports 1,192 fresh positive cases, 28 deaths on Tuesday

pune Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:30 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,192 fresh positive cases and 28 deaths on Tuesday taking the progressive positive count to 59,496 and death toll to 1,412.

Meanwhile, the state health department recorded 1,296 fresh positive cases and 29 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. The progressive positive count stands at 63,854 and death toll is 1,576, as per state data.

As per PMC data, of the 16,833 active cases, 656 are in critical condition, 404 on ventilator and 252 in ICU without ventilator. Also, 2,172 are undergoing oxygen treatment. A total of 2.92 lakh samples have been tested, including 5,595 samples tested on Tuesday.

The city also saw 1,312 discharges, taking the count of such patients to 41,251.

Eight deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), seven from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), two deaths each from DH Aundh and Naidu hospital on Tuesday. One death each was recorded at Rao Nursing Home, Jehangir hospital, Joshi hospital, Vinod Memorial hospital, Kashibai Navale Hospital, KEM hospital, Surya Sahyadri hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani and Dalvi hospital.

Two deaths were reported of citizens from outside PMC limits at SGH.

