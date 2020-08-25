e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune reports 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths on Tuesday

Pune reports 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths on Tuesday

pune Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:57 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday reported 1,204 fresh positive cases and 44 deaths taking the total progressive case count in the city to and the death toll to 2,077.

Meanwhile, the state health department reported 1,228 fresh Covid-19 cases in the city which took the progressive positive count to 91,485. As per state data, 36 new deaths took the death toll to 2,381.

Currently, there are 14,723 active cases of which 796 are in critical care with 483 on ventilator and 313 in ICU without ventilator. Also, 2,648 are undergoing oxygen treatment. The city also saw 1,123 people being discharged after they were declared as cured taking the total count of recovered patients to 68,900 in the city.

Details of the deaths include 17 reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), three from Poona hospital, two each from Surya Sahyadri hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), Sahyadri hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani and Vinod hospital and one each from Symbiosis hospital, Pulse hospital, Kasturba hospital, Morya hospital, Dalvi hospital, Tarachand hospital, Jeevan Jyoti hospital, AICTS hospital, Naidu hospital, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Ruby Hall Clinic.

Also, 14 deaths were reported from city hospitals of those residing outside PMC limits including eight from SGH, two from DMH and one death each from Shree hospital, Jeevan Jyoti hospital, Bharati hospital and Ruby Hall clinic.

