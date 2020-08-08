Pune reports 1,395 fresh Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Friday

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:50 IST

The state health department reported 1,395 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 in Pune on Friday, and 35 Covid-19-related deaths, which takes the progressive positive count, as per the state health department’s data to 68,043 in the city. The death toll for Pune, also as per the state data is at 1,705, as of Friday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in its data release on Friday reported 1,249 positive cases in 24 hours, which puts its progressive positive count at 63,286. PMC also reported 23 Covid-related deaths, which put the civic body’s reported death toll for the city at 1,479.

Currently, there are 17,033 active cases in Pune, of which 703 are critical, 439 are on ventilators and 264 are in ICUs, but not on ventilator support.

At least 2,322 people are undergoing oxygen treatment in the city’s hospitals.

Also, 1,168 people were on discharged Friday, after being declared as cured, taking the total count of discharged patients to 44,774.

A total of 5,584 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total count of samples tested in the city to 3.08 lakh.

Details of the deaths, as per PMC, include five each from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Inamdar hospital; three from Life Care hospital; two each from Sassoon General Hospital, Ruby Hall clinic and District hospital, Aundh.

Also, one death each from Naidu hospital, Command hospital, Global hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital.

Eight of the deceased were of residents from outside Pune district. These were reported from Symbiosis hospital (two), Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital (two); and one each from Noble, Jehangir, Jupiter and Sassoon hospitals.