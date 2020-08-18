Pune reports 46 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: PMC

pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:03 IST

PUNE The city reported 46 deaths within 24 hours on Monday which was the highest death toll ever due to Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out. According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) the total death toll of the city now is 1,785.

The civic body also reported 835 fresh Covid-19 cases which took the progressive positive count to 74,933.

While the state reported, 919 cases and 26 deaths in PMC limits taking the progressive positive count to 80,407 and death toll to 2,077.

Meanwhile, 1,049 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Monday after recovering form the infection taking the final count to 58,706.

Currently, there are 14,442 active cases in the city out of which 765 are critical cases with 464 are on ventilators and 301 in ICU without ventilators. Over 2,455 people are undergoing oxygen treatment in the city’s hospitals. About 4,635 tests were conducted which took the final count of tests conducted to 3.64 lakh.

Out of these 46 deaths reported on Monday, eleven were from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), six were from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), four from Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, Three from Jehangir hospital, two each from Naidu hospital, Sahyadri (Karve road), Noble hospital, Bharati Hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic. One each from D H Aundh, Rising Medicare hospital, Tarachand Hospital, Poona hospital, O&P hospital, Sahyadri hospital (Kothrud), Ranka hospital, Deoyani hospital, Lotus hospital, Meera hospital and Mai Mangeshkar hospital.

Also, 11 deaths were reported of those form outside PMC limits but declared dead in the city hospital, two from SGH, one each from Global hospital, Jehangir hospital, Bharati hospital, NIXI hospital, Jupiter hospital, Surya Sahyadri hospital, Sahyadri Hospital (Ahmednagar road), Sancheti hospital and Jeewan Jyoti hospital.