Pune residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC, says Vivek Velenkar

Rains have caused water logging on city roads and led to potholes. Roadsides that were dug up for cable and pipeline works and on-going metro work has worsened the problem. The situation is the same every year. Where is the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) lacking? Abhay Khairnar speaks to Vivek Velenkar, founder of city-based NGO Sajag Nagrik Manch, about the issue.

Every year during monsoon the issue of pothole aggravates. Despite knowing this why the civic body doesn’t address the issue?

There is a nexus between potholes and road development works. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is aware of the solution, but they do not have the willpower to put it into practice. I was a member of the Standing Technical Advisory Committee (STAC) which was formed in 2006. The expert committee had submitted a report regarding road construction and its maintenance, but it is only on paper.

What is solutions to avoid potholes and why is PMC not implementing them?

The expert committee of STAC had suggested solutions to the road maintenance problem, including potholes. The officers and elected members are not accountable for any civic work. Ideally, there should be punishment for bad work and reward for good work done, but PMC lacks that approach. The civic body did not take action against contractors for poor work and blacklisted them.

Why do potholes develop on roads?

Potholes are developed mainly on side lanes where either stretching work is carried out or water gets stagnant. The surface and reinstating work is not carried out properly. Water is the enemy of tar, so the PMC has to take care that water does not get stagnant on roads.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 15:16 IST