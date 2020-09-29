Pune RTO to conduct learning, permanent licence tests at college campuses

pune

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 21:05 IST

In an effort to provide road safety lessons to students and eventually conduct learning and permanent licence tests within college campuses, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) started an initiative, road safety and employability skills training. Under the initiative, RTO officials with the help of the colleges will conduct road safety lessons for students during their academic year schedule. Later on, as per the requirement of the college, learning and permanent licence tests will be conducted at college campuses.

“A college student or a youngster who has just graduated and is working professionally, may use motor vehicles and if they get proper training during their college period about road safety and how to drive safely taking all the necessary precautions then his/her productivity increases in their work. Also, a responsible citizen contributes to nation building. Road accidents amongst the youth is a worldwide issue which we all are facing and so it is necessary to have road safety lessons as a part of every course syllabus,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer at Pune RTO.

“We are reaching out to colleges to take this programme forward so that RTO officials can give road safety lessons to students. Currently, due to Covid19, it won’t be possible to do so physically but we can definitely take online lectures for students. We are already in talks with several prominent colleges in Pune and some of them have agreed to take up this programme for their students. Also, we will be conducting learning licence tests at college campus as per requirement for students, and later on even permanent licence tests can also be conducted for them,” added Sasane.

Sampada Joshi, chief operating officer at Modern Education Society which is one of the oldest educational institutes in Pune, said, “We are in primary talks with Pune RTO and we are convinced with their road safety programme to be given for students. Once we get a prospective schedule from them as how to take this programme ahead in our colleges, we can plan the schedule of lectures for the students.”