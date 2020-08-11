Pune’s Covid discharge count crosses 50k mark

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:23 IST

PUNE The city on Monday reported 779 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 24 deaths, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive positive cases in the city to 71,712.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its daily report recorded 761 fresh positive cases taking the progressive positive count to 66,727. While 31 more deaths were reported taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 1,571. Also, 11 more deaths were reported outside PMC jurisdiction, from Pune rural and outside the district.

The number of patients in critical care is increased to 738. Also, 1,499 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 50,113.

According to the information given by the PMC health department, of the 31 deaths reported on Monday, the youngest deceased patient was a 29-year-old male from Guruwar peth area. He was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital and suffered from hepatic encephalopathy and chronic liver disease. While the oldest deceased patient was an 87-year-old male from Warje who was admitted to KEM Hospital and died due to pneumonia and Covid-19 infection.

Virus cases (figures till 7.30 pm on August 10)

PMC

New cases: 761, total cases 66,727

New deaths: 31, total deaths: 1,571

New discharges 1,499, total discharges 50,113

Critical patients 738, admit but stable 14,305