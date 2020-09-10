Pune’s Fergusson College principal says online teaching is the way forward

pune

Fergusson College (FC), run under the Deccan Education Society (DES), is currently ensuring a smooth admission period, with the Class 11 (FYJC), in particular moving through its phases. Apart from that, preparations for final-year exams are also on. Prof Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, tells Dheeraj Bengrut that while the method of teaching is undergoing a drastic change, the college is well prepared to ensure admissions and exams will not be affected in terms of it all being online now. The Fergusson campus is closed, and will remain closed in the interim.

Given the restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is online teaching and e-content generation in place at the college?

Our faculty are working on creating the e-content for students. There are many things which we have to adopt very strictly and accordingly, we have started online classes for our students. From that point of view, our faculty are preparing e-content by recording and conducting ‘live’ online lectures. Even for practical classes, we have to make small groups of students and will try to run two-three practicals in one day.

The teaching method has completely changed. Online and offline, both need to be blended. It needs to be interactive, so we are using new technology. We have also started the e-library for our students, through which students can directly get access to e-books. For this semester we are fully preparing for online teaching, as there is little chance of starting physical classes as of now.

What is the plan for the final-year examinations at Fergusson?

As we are autonomous college, we take three internal assessment programmes. We are planning to take it online for this year. If that is not possible, then questions will be given to the students on WhatsApp or other social media platforms. Students will make their notes on it and send back a PDF or MSWord file to the faculty. An open book exam option is also there, may be a time of two hours will be given… so we are exploring several options to conduct exams. As we come under the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), we will get their guidelines too and accordingly, the exams will be conducted.

Is the admission process for the various courses and Class 11 progressing smoothly?

For the last six years we have been conducting an online admission process. Earlier, there was a lot of movement on the campus, but now, due to Covid-19, it is completely closed. All information related to the admission process for all our graduate and post-graduate courses is given on our website. We are well prepared - filling up the admission form, choosing subjects and payment of fees - everything will be done online. First year and second year admissions are completed and their online classes have also started.

For the Class 11 admission, the first merit list is declared and our college cut-off is also out. Accordingly, the admission process is going on smoothly. Student applications are coming in from all over the country and we are carrying out the admissions.