Pune’s Kelkar wins three medals at gymnastics sub-junior nationals

City girl Riyaa Kelkar delivered a top performance at the sub-junior artistic national gymnastic championships, as she returned home with three medals from Vadodara.

Kelkar won gold in the team championship, silver and bronze on the balancing beam and for the individual championship, respectively. The event was organised by the Gymnastic Federation of India on June 30-31.

Kelkar is a Class 8 student of Abhinava English medium school and trains under the Shiv Chhatrapati awardee, coach Savita Marathe, at the Maharashtriya Mandal.

Eighty gymnasts from 16 states participated in the event.

Pune District Football Association League 2018-19: Utkarsha Krida Manch lifts first division championship

Utkarsha Krida Manch remained unbeaten and scored maximum points to lift the first division championship title of the Pune District Football Association League 2018-19 played at the PDFA grounds in Dobarwadi on Tuesday. Finiq GOG FC, Sigmay FC and Tiger Sports Foundation won the titles of second division, third division and women’s category respectively. In the first division group, Utkarsha Krida Manch (UKM) won the title via goal difference against Rupali FC. At the end of the league, UKM and Rupali FC both gained 9 points and both teams had played 5 matches, won two and drew three. On goal difference, UKM merged champion. UKM scored 8 goals while Rupali FC scored 9, UKM received 4 goals while, Rupali FC received 7 goals.

In the second division, Finiq GOG FC won the title with 21 points while, Pune District Central Railway are runners-up with 16 points. In the third division, Sigmay FC won the championship with 16 points and Keshav Madhav Pratishtan grabbed second spot with 11 points.

Women’s division, Tiger Sports Foundation registered 2-0 win over Deccan XI to become champions. Purva S. and Aishawarya Jagtap were the stars in the final, scoring a goal each.

Results:First division:

Winner: Utkarsha Krida Manch (9 points)

Runner-up: Rupali Football Club (9 points)

Best player: Harshal Rakshe (Rupali FC)

Best goalkeeper: Shailesh Nair (Pune Police FC)

Best defender: Abhishek Koli (Utkarsha Krida Manch);

Second division:

Winner: Finiq GOG FC: 21 points

Runner-up: Pune District Central Railway: 16 points

Best player: Rechard Lazras (Pune District Central Railway)

Best goalkeeper: Kamlesh Sawant (Finiq GOG FC)

Best defender: Rohan Bhagsingh (Pune District Central Railway)

Third division:

Winner: Sigmay FC 16 points

Runner-up: Keshav Madhav Pratishtan; 11 points

Best player: Muzaffar Shaikh (Sigmay FC)

Best goalkeeper: Darshan Uppalwar (Keshav Madhav Pratishtan)

Best defender: Omkar Kadu (Utkarsha Krida Manch)

Women’s division:

Finals: Tiger Sports Foundation: 2 (Purva S. 18th, Aishawarya Jagtap 27th) bt Deccan XI FC: 0

Winner: Tiger Sports Foundation

Runner-up: Deccan XI FC

Best player: Rutuja Gunawqut (Tiger Sports Foundation)

Best goalkeeper: Rucha Paranjpe (Deccan XI)

Best defender: Sana Shaikh (Tiger Sports Foundation).

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:47 IST