Pune’s philatelists put on display their collectors’ items

Stamp collection or philately is a hobby pursued by people across ages. Patience and passion are necessary keys in order to build a collection over the years. Pune boasts of many philatelists. We bring you four such enthusiasts and their stories.

The “Gandhian”

Sharad Bora

Age: 53

Occupation: Owns a wastepaper recycling business

I started collecting stamps when I was in Class 10. I remember my first stamp was that of Mahatma Gandhi. I was so impressed with the colour and design, that I began collecting stamps related to the father of our nation. Today I have a total of 1,600 stamps of Mahatma Gandhi alone. Including stamps of other personalities and things, my total collection as of today is 20,000.

The reason I chose stamps on Gandhi as my specialisation is because these stamps are unique. As a person, he has had a global impact. At least 125 countries have released stamps of him. I am a proud owner of a unique Gandhi stamp which was released in 1948. It cost ₹10, when the cost of normal stamps was one anna. It was released as mourning issue after Gandhi’s death. I also have a stamp which shows Gandhi when he was eight years old and a full-suited image when he was in South Africa.

Do you think philately has a future? There is a definite future for philately. All it needs is push in the right direction, as there are several subjects to choose from.

The pre-Independence enthusiast

Pratisad Neurogaonkar

Age: 50

Occupation: Businessman

My interest in stamps began when I was six years old. My father had a lot of friends in Germany and they would correspond over letters a lot. I collected the stamps. Catching onto my interest, my father helped me buy first day cover. Slowly I began collecting postal stationery as I found it interesting. I began looking at specialising in pre-Independence postal stationery — from 1856 to 1947. I have in my collection a telegram from the King Edward period, first issued in 1908 as well as letter sheets issued in 1857 during the Queen Victoria’s time. I have 300 postal stationery, including Christmas greeting envelopes from 1945. I love philately as a hobby for there is a lot of knowledge to share, like the geography and history of the world. It also helps connect with people with similar tastes from across the world. My collection is my pride and it is really interesting to understand and study about postal stationery.

Pratisad Neurgaonkar with his postal collection at his residence ( Milind Saurkar/HT Photo )

Do you think philately has a future? Lately because of social media, philately has failed in capturing the young minds. I am attempting at promoting the hobby, hopefully it will capture a few young minds.

Ganesh Bhakt

Vinayak Awate

Age: 65

Occupation: Businessman

I was Class 8 when I was introduced to stamps by my teacher. She told me I must do something different. I bribed the peon of the sugar industries office five paise to get me stamps that were on their official envelope. They were different and my interest heightened. I later started collecting stamps with Lord Ganesh on it since I am named after him. Collecting stamps of Lord Ganesh soon became my specialisation. I have a Lord Ganesha stamp in gold from Niger. I also have a large collection of Indian printed stamps of princely states, before independence of Sangli, Miraj, Kurundwad, Wadi and Jamkhandi. My collection of Lord Ganesh alone is 15,000 stamps in the form of fiscal stamps as well as commemorative ones. My rarest stamp is princely state Duttia’s postage stamps as well as the TB (tuberculosis) seals released by the government before employing people in office. Original stamps of the state are rare to find. I have scavenged garbage bins and travelled far within the interiors to acquire these stamps and each have an interesting story to tell.

Stamp collection of Vinayak Awate ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

Do you think philately has a future? Philately is a passion. It tells you the history of the nation and helps you understand the social aspects of behavioural, financial and political aspects of a particular period through stamps. I conduct classes on philately and I hope schoolchildren pick up on it.

The nature lover

Sunil Joshi

Age: 61

Occupation: Resort owner

I began collecting stamps 38 years ago. I love nature and my first stamp was that of a butterfly from Thailand. I was introduced to stamp collection by my grandfather, who showed me his stamp collection. My interest piqued while understanding how nature was portrayed on stamps. I was fascinated with use of colours in printing of the stamps, each showing details in a minuscule way on a postage stamp. I have 18,000 stamps on butterflies and recently began collecting fish stamps too, which amount to 8,000 stamps. I began collecting stamps with butterflies as my subject for philately exhibitions when I saw that this was a subject which offered me to be close to nature.

Sunil Joshi with his Postal Stamp collection ( Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO )

Do you think philately has a future? Philately gives you a different kind of joy and especially when you find some stamps in mint conditions, it is very exciting. The future though is bleak and the philately society in India is working towards keeping the hobby alive.

The English word “philately” is derived from the French word “philatelie”, coined by Georges Herpin in 1864. After collecting and studying stamps for seven years, Herpin thought a better name was required for the hobby than the coined name timbromanie, which was disliked by the masses. He took the Greek root word phil(o)-, meaning “an attraction or affinity for something”, and ateleia, meaning “exempt from duties and taxes” to form “philatelie”.

