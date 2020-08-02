Pune’s positivity rate goes up to 24.65%, but R naught stays low at 0.8

pune

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:55 IST

According to state health department officials, Pune’s average positivity rate for the period between July 20 and August 1, based on the number of cases reported, stands at 24.65 per cent. During the same period, the average R0 (R naught) is 0.8 for the city. This means that for every 100 people tested, 24 are positive and one infected patient is likely to infect less than one person.

On July 13, Pune’s R0 was around 0.9 while it was at 4 at the beginning of April. Both the positivity rate and R0 depend on the spread of the virus in the city and help the administration make further policies. The positivity rate determines how many people are positive among those tested while the R naught figure tells us how many people will be infected by those who tested positive.

Dr Pradeep Awte of the state surveillance office, said, “The R naught and positivity rate help us understand how effective the non-pharmaceutical measures are, including people following social distancing norms, wearing masks and others. Both of these figures are not necessarily parallel, but are linked to the number of positive cases being reported on the day. Positivity rate will go up as the number of tests are increased which is what is happening currently. We have increased testing rate to five times in just one month across the state. However, if the R naught is less than one, it means that one patient is likely to infect less than one person. For example, if the R naught of Pune is 0.88 then for every 100 new positives, it is likely that they infect 88 more people. To bring down the positivity rate, the testing must be ramped up even more.”

Dr Abhay Tidke, district surveillance officer, said, “R naught and positivity rate do not necessarily go hand in hand. More positivity rate only means that we are detecting more positives whereas a lower R naught means that the spread of infection is being contained.”

Odd-even rule

Meanwhile, the federation of trade association of Pune have written to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to reconsider the government’s decision of odd-even for shops. The traders body said during the last four days, PMC conducted a drive and carried out tests for 1,439 workers and shop owners, of which only 37 tested positive.