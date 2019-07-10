Pune’s realty sector shows signs of recovery: Knight Frank

Property consultant Knight Frank India on Tuesday said that the real estate sector in Pune has overcome the impact of demonetisation, goods and services tax (GST) and real estate regulatory authority (Rera).

It has also shown a 6% increase in sales of housing units, for the first time in the last four years. The launch of new projects has also grown by 52% during the first half of 2019 — the highest in the past five years, states the consultant.

Knight Frank on Tuesday released the 11th edition of its flagship half-yearly report — India Real Estate — with a comprehensive analysis of the residential market performance for the period of January–June 2019. The housing units sold saw an increase of 6% during this period from 16,451 in the first half of 2018 to 17,364 in the corresponding period this year.

Paramvir Singh Paul, branch director, Knight Frank India Pune, said, “With the surge in sales and phenomenal new launching, it is clear that the realty sector overall and in the city has superseded the obstacles of reforms such as demonetisation, GST and Rera. While the declining costs of units is still a problem which needs to be solved, it will be addressed in due course of time.”

“Buyers are still waiting for prices to come down further,” he said.

“The condition of real estate has improved and the market is more stable than it was before. The rise in demand for medium-sized and affordable housing brings hope for this segment and for the overall performance of the sector. The Union Budget also gave relief to potential customers of affordable housing by announcing the additional tax benefits, which in turn is supportive to this segment. Though the issues related to funds generation and taxation are still there, the hopes are built up for the better future of this industry,’’ said Suhas Merchant, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai)-Pune Metro.

Knight Frank LLP is a leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank has more than 18,170 people operating from over 523 offices across 60 markets.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:16 IST