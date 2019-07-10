Pune school teacher duped by Facebook friend of Rs 6 lakh

A 46-year-old woman in Pune district was duped of Rs 6 lakh by her Facebook friend. According to the police, the complaint was filed by the victim, a high school teacher Mohini Anand Yadav who lives in Wadgaon with her husband and children.

The victim received a Facebook request from a “James Smith” in February. The two exchanged phone numbers. According to the complaint, the phone number via which the accused contacted the victim had the United Kingdom’s country code.

“He told her that he is sending her a gift,” said BB Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Sinhagad road police station, who is investigating the case. Yadav said in her complaint that the man made her believe that he was in India for a visit.

The victim received a call from a woman claiming to be from the customs department. The caller then had Yadav make multiple payments to various bank accounts. The transactions were made under the guise of various reasons, including customs, courier tax among others, stated the complainant. The victim paid a total of Rs 6,05,000 to the accused.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against the bank account holders, the female caller and the person posing as James Smith at Sinhgad road police station.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 09:59 IST