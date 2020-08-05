Pune sees 1,282 fresh Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths on Wednesday as per state data

pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:29 IST

The city on Wednesday reported 1,282 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 63 deaths, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive positive cases in Pune city to 65,136, as per state data.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its daily report recorded only 1,101 fresh positive cases on Wednesday taking the progressive positive cases to 60,597. At least 17 deaths were reported, as per PMC data, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 1,429. At least 11 more deaths were reported from outside the PMC jurisdiction.

The number of patients requiring critical care has increased to 675 on Wednesday, according to PMC data. Also 1,159 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; which puts the discharged count at 42,410.

According to information given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the total 675 critical patients in Pune, 425 patients are on ventilator and 250 patients are without ventilator. At least 2,273 patients have been given oxygen support.

Of the 17 deaths reported on Wednesday, the youngest among the deceased was a 41-year-old male from Hadapsar area admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital, who had respiratory failure and pneumonia. The oldest among the deceased was an 80-year-old male also from Hadapsar area admitted to Sassoon Hospital who died due pneumonia and Covid infection.

Virus Tracker (figures till 7.30 pm on August 5)

PMC

New cases: 1,101, total cases: 60,597

New deaths: 17, total deaths: 1,429

New discharges: 1,159, total discharges: 42,410

Critical patients: 675, admit but stable: 16,083