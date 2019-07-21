Pune-Solapur highway accident: Passer-by stops to help victims, realises one of them is his brother

Earth shifted from beneath a passer-by’s feet who had stopped to help the victims of the accident on the Pune-Solapur highway. As soon as Mohammad Ali Ismail Daya (25) got out of the vehicle and rushed to wreckage, he realised that one of the victims was his brother.

Daya is a relative of the deceased Sonu alias Noor Mohammed Abbas Daya (21) and had come to Pune for some work and on his return journey stopped near the accident spot.

“All of them had called up their family members at 12:30am stating that they had almost reached Pune and had their dinner. Little did we expect that they all would be no more,” said Daya.

“At 3pm, I reached the accident spot and found out about the accident. I stepped out of my vehicle to enquire about the incident. I saw my cousin among the dead. I felt lifeless and broke into tears. It was I who identified my brother and then, the message was communicated across all the platforms,” Daya said.

Dinesh Patne, another relative of one of the accident victims, said, “The students used to work part time at different places and fund their studies. They were very hard working and wanted to succeed in their life, but their untimely death has crashed their family and their dreams.

Meanwhile, according to locals, the students had stopped in the area same to click selfies while going towards Raigad. They left their homes on Friday for a short picnic.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 14:29 IST