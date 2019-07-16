Pune traffic cop “driven away” in offending car, beaten up

A traffic policeman was kidnapped and beaten up by a group of men travelling in a car in Pune on Sunday, before being released.

The policeman, identified as police naik SS Tanpure of Sinhagad road police station, was out on patrol as a marshall of the Abhiruchi police outpost, when the incident took place at 8.45pm.

Tanpure came across the vehicle with no number plate on the rear end and found it suspicious that three men were sitting in the car.

He asked the men to come to the police outpost with him. The car was standing near Hotel Nikhara on Sinhagad road in Pune.

The three allegedly got out off the car, started pushing him around and hurling abuses at him, according to the complainant. The cop then asked the three to get into the car and he also entered the car, according to his complaint.

It is common police practice to drive in a vehicle that has to be seized. Tanpure tried to reason with the men, asking them to drive to the nearby police outpost.

However, the driver of the vehicle turned it onto the Pune-Mumbai highway, passing by Prayeja City. The two others in the car began beating up the policeman and capturing video of him on a mobile phone.

They then reached a bridge, threatened to throw him off, after which the car moved to Bavdhan and let Tanpure go, according to his complaint.

Tanpure then called the marshal at his police station and informed him about the incident.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty); 363 (punishment for kidnapping); 323 (punishment for valuntarily causing hurt); 504 (insult with an intention to cause breach of peace); and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three unidentified men at Sinhagad road police station.

Police sub inspector Shivdas Gaikwad of Sinhagad road police station is investigating.

