Pune wall collapses: PMC to blacklist builders as expert report points at faulty construction

Experts from the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), part of a committee constituted by the district collector to examine and submit a report on two wall-collapse incidents in Pune, submitted the report on Monday.

The report finds, “walls constructed without engineering design consideration”, putting the onus for the incidents on the respective builders.

The boundary wall of the Alcon Stylus Society in Kondhwa collapsed on June 29, under duress from heavy rain in the city, falling on temporary shelters housing migrant construction workers. Fifteen people, including four children died in that incident. Kondhwa police booked 15 persons and arrested two real estate developers, Vivek Sunil Agarwal (32) and Vipul Sunil Agarwal (30).

Four days later, on July 2, a boundary wall belonging to the Sinhgad Educational Institute in Ambegaon collapsed, falling on tin houses of construction workers, killing five people. Following the incident Bharati Vidyapeth police arrested two labour contractors, Ramraj Chavan and Divakar Chavan.

A senior PMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “As per the COEP report, the PMC administration has proposed blacklisting the builders. We are also writing to the Architects association of India, to blacklist the concerned architects “

COEP’s Professor B J Birajdar, who is on the committee that submitted the report, said, “COEP did a detail study of the retaining wall collapse at Alcon Stylus at Kondhwa. The overall quality of construction of masonry of the retaining wall is poor. Subsequently, the wall appears to be constructed without engineering design consideration. When checked for its structural adequacy, it is found unsafe in global stability and internal stability. The existing retaining wall around the plot boundary of Alcon Stylus should removed completely and rebuilt.”

As for the Sinhagad wall collapse, the COEP report states: “The retaining wall is found structurally unsafe. The roots of trees and water effect reduced the strength of masonry considerably leading to a risky condition. The existing remaining retaining wall should be removed completely and rebuilt.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 13:18 IST