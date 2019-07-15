Pune woman murdered by Facebook friend

The Mundhwa police on Sunday arrested a Facebook contact of a woman who befriended her over the social media platform, looted her gold jewels and then murdered her on the Tamhini ghat on June 22.

The victim was missing from the residence and her nineteen-year-old son had lodged a missing complaint with the police on June 22.

Senior police inspector Sampatrao Bhosale while investigating the case came to know about the accused while he was browsing the Facebook page of the victim.

The police team went to the house of his friend identified as Anand Shivaji Nikam and found that he was missing from the house since June 22. The police officials suspected something amiss and investigated. They then tracked him and interrogated Kadam, who confessed to the crime.

Kadam told the police that he became friends with the woman on Facebook and thye were into a relationship. He told her to come to Tamhini ghat wearing jewels. She did as told and came to the ghat on her Activa where he lured to a secluded place and murdered her with a Chinese knife. Before the act, he tied her with a rope and blindfolded her. The police have traced the decomposed body of the murdered woman during the investigations.

The woman was murdered because the accused wanted to pay off his debts,police said.

