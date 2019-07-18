Puneri Paltan unveil raid plans for PKL season 7 title

It is all fresh start for Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 as they chase the trophy dream on the shoulders of coach Anup Kumar and captain Surjeet Singh.

Kumar and Singh are new arrivals to Pune team for upcoming season which starts in Hyderabad from July 20. The Puneri Paltan will play their first match on July 22 against Haryana Steelers.

From Season 3-5 Pune team qualified for play-off’s but in Season 6 teams failed to qualify. Injuries to players like Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak and dull form of Rajesh Mondal and Sandeep Narwal were the reason for Paltan’s failure.

Team management have shown faith in Tomar and Ernak while Mondal and Narwal could not make it to Paltan’s squad.

“It is all new start this season. We were let down last season due to injuries to key players but this year with Anup Kumar as a coach and balance team we are aiming for title finish,” said Kailash Kandpal, CEO of Puneri Paltan.

The home leg of Pune team will commence in September 14-20 and it will be ninth leg of the Season.

“It will be good to commence home leg on the back of playing 10-12 matches and it will give good momentum to the team,” added Kandpal.

Coaching is tough job

Coaching duties have added much more pressure on Anup Kumar who was known as captain cool in six season of PKL. Kumar was with U Mumba for first five seasons and gave them title in Season 2 while in last season he played with Jaipur Pink Panthers.

“Coaching is a tough job. As player your job is play, eat and sleep but there are more responsibility when you are coach. You have to take care of every aspects of your team. Diet, fitness, injuries of players – all these need to be taken care by coach,” said Kumar.

