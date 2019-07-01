Rahi Sarnobat will bring Olympic medal, says coach Munkhbayar Dorjsuren

In 2016, Rahi Sarnobat was in search of a coach to enable her to focus on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Sarnobat approached Munkhbayar Dorjsuren, a Mongolian-origin shooter, with two Olympic bronze medals in the 25 metre pistol event. Dorjsuren won her medals in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, representing Mongolia; and the second bronze was in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, representing Germany.

In 2017, Sarnobat began training with Dorjsuren and since then, Sarnobat has won a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 and world championship and international titles.

Sarnobat has also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics games. Now, it is all about the Olympic medal. Dorjsuren is confident. She tells Jigar Hindocha why.

What changes have you observed in Rahi Sarnobat now, as compare to 2017, when you started training her?

Her physical condition and training has evolved enormously. She is the first Indian female shooter to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. Currently, she is the first female pistol shooter to receive a quota place for the Olympic Games. Rahi is now in the top 10 of the world rankings.

What was the major change you brought into Sarnobat’s practice schedule?

Generally, I brought a more systematic and professional approach to her work. This includes micro and macro planning for her daily practice and competitions coming up, and of course the Olympic Games.

You being an Olympic medal winner, how do you rate Sarnobat’s mental approach to tournaments?

With every tournament Rahi is developing mentally. She is getting more stable with every competition. She is patient and follows, and trusts, my lead.

What key aspects of training will you focus on running up to the Olympics?

Training quality and mental stability.

Do you believe Rahi Sarnobat can win an Olympic medal for India?

Of course. We are doing our best and preparing for an Olympic medal. At the Asian Games she won through a shoot-off. I told her to prepare mentally from the very beginning of the competition that she might have to do extra shots. I tell her to believe in herself and just shoot like we did in training.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 14:57 IST