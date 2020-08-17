e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Rain hampers work at jumbo Covid-19 facility in Pune

Rain hampers work at jumbo Covid-19 facility in Pune

pune Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to miss the August 19 deadline for setting up the jumbo Covid-19 facility at College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) grounds, due to incessant rains in the city.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Due to rains, we will miss the August 19 deadline to complete the work of the 800-bed jumbo Covid-19 facility at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), ground. However, we are trying to start the ICU section by that time. The oxygen bed facility will be ready in the next few days.”

Rao said, “Though the work is getting delayed, currently the bed availability in Pune is at a comfortable level. There are no complaints from residents.”

While work is in progress at two jumbo facilities - College of Engineering Pune and Annasaheb Magar ground, Pimpri - the setting up of facility at All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) ground is on hold.

top news
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In