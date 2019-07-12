Rain postpones Pune District Junior Athletics Championship

Continuous rains in the city since last few days made its impact on sports as well with Pune district athletics association postponing the junior athletics championship scheduled to commence at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, warm up ground in Balewadi from Friday.

According to the new schedule, the meet will be conducted between July 26-28.

“Running events does not give much problems on synthetic track, but long jump, high jump, triple jump, hammer throw and similar sports cannot be conducted on wet ground,” said Sumant Waikar, general secretary, Pune District Athletics Association (PDAA).

The decision was taken after PDAA officials inspected the warm up ground at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Thursday.

“We had to make the decision before 3 pm as many athletes who were making travelling plans do not suffer. Athletes come in big numbers from across the district,” Waikar said.

The meet carries a lot of importance for all district athletes as selection of Pune team for Maharashtra state trials for West Zone Athletic Championship will be selected on the basis of performance in this tournament. Team for Maharashtra State Junior Athletic Championship will be also selected from this tournament.

“My biggest concern was to make ground available according to our new dates. Ground (warm up ground in Balewadi) availability is always a major task as other events are also conducted there,” added Waikar.

Money matters

Balewadi main stadium was in better condition as compared to warm up stadium, but PDAA prefers to conduct only marquee events at main stadium.

“The per day cost of warm up ground in ₹30,000 and that of main stadium is ₹1 lakh. So, whenever there is a big event like inter-state meet or national meet it is conducted at the main stadium. We cannot afford it for district and junior meet,” Waikar said.

Quote:

Sumant Waikar, general secretary, Pune District Athletics Association

We cannot take risk to conduct the championship because of rains. As our schedule is very tight so we cannot afford to postpone events because of other ongoing meets that may get affected. We have to consider all these factors.

HT view

The warm up ground at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex has become a multi-purpose ground since the few years with many private marathons and half marathons taking place at the ground. These events have affected the synthetic track with bumps been seen at place. Waterlogging was clearly visible on the track.

