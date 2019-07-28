Rains hamper travel between Pune and Mumbai on e-way, rail route

Heavy rains in the western region of the state, including the city areas, caused massive inconvenience to commuters travelling between Pune and Mumbai, both on the rail route and the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, boulders fell on the tracks of the Pune-Mumbai rail route near the Monkey Hill region of the ghat section, which led to the cancellation of some trains. Passengers were also stuff in traffic jams on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

The official spokesperson of the Central Railway, Pune division (CRPD), said, “Due to heavy rains and boulder falling, train no. 12123 CSMT Mumbai – Pune Deccan Queen Express along with train no. 12124 Pune - CSMT Mumbai Deccan Queen Express has been cancelled. The work of clearing the track is underway and will be finished by the end of the day.”

According to railway officials, there have been more than ten incidents of boulder falling in the Monkey Hill region of the ghat section of the Pune-Mumbai rail route in July which has led to the cancellation and delays of trains. The cancellation of trains has led to an additional burden on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

Abhishek Nayak who was travelling from Mumbai to Pune was stuck in the traffic jam on the expressway for nearly two hours.

He said, “While usually, the journey from Kalamboli to Pune takes approximately two hours, on Saturday, it took more than five hours. Due to heavy rains visibility was minimal, especially in the ghat section leading to a very slow movement of traffic on the expressway.”

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:30 IST