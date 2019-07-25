Rains increase Pavana dam level, but water cuts to continue in PCMC

PUNE: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to continue with water cuts for residents even as Pavana dam water level has reached satisfactory level due to adequate rainfall.

Pavana dam supplies drinking water to Pimpri-Chinchwad, Talegaon, Dehu road and the industrial belt of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Municipal Corporation, said,“Though the catchment area has received good rainfall, this 46% water stock is not adequate.This stock will last for four months only, hence we will continue with the water cuts.”

Post reviewing the situation of the water level in the dam, the civic body has decided to supply water every alternate day. Civic body will review the situation by the end of July.

The dam has a capacity of 8.51 TMC (thousand million cubic). As of July 22, water stock had reached 3.94 TMC live water. PCMC lifts at least 350 MLD water from the dam every day.

Last year, by October end, the dam had 85 per cent water. After that, as the dam level went down, the irrigation department asked PCMC to implement a 10 per cent water cut. Therefore, PCMC put in place a water cut in the supply to residents from March. From May onwards, the PCMC initiated a drastic water cut by bringing in alternate day water supply plan as the water level in Pavana dam came down considerably..

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:12 IST