Rains spells traffic trouble for Pune with waterlogged, flooded streets

After a brief break, rainfall over Pune picked up once again and the incessant and heavy downpour on Monday caused traffic jams on waterlogged roads and delayed trains.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha region between July 9 and July 10. IMD also warned heavy to very heavy rainfall over Goa and Konkan region from July 12 onwards.

According to the weather department, Pune recorded 26.4mm rainfall while Lohegaon recorded 14.0 mm rainfall (till 5.30 pm) on Monday.

Waterlogging was reported on Karve road, near Balgandharva chowk, Bhosale Shinde Arcade Deccan, Jungli Maharaj road; Fergusson College road, Tilak road, Satara road and other places in the city.

Commuters took at least 20-30 minutes to cross a two-kilometre stretch to reach their destination on Monday evening. The barricades on roads for metro work are leading to traffic congestion, including snarls on Karve road.

All roads going towards Hinjewadi were waterlogged as a result of which commuters were stranded and took more time to reach Hinjewadi IT park. Mahesh Patil, an IT employee, said, “Due to heavy rains in the city, the travel time from Wakad to Hinjewadi phase 2 increased from 15 minutes (time taken every day) to 50 minutes on Monday. It is loss of productive hours. Not just that, traffic signals were not working at many junctions in Hinjewadi.”

Another IT employee Priya Belhekar said, “As a result of heavy rainfall there was traffic at Shivaji chowk, Bhoomkar chowk and at Wakad on Monday morning. Also, waterlogging at various points created more traffic snarls. At many places, like Wakad, the rain water seeped into sewage lines.”

As per the fire brigade department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the city has witnessed 15 tree falling incidents and many areas witnessed power outage.

Combined water levels of all the four dams namely Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon that supply water to the city has increased by 0.97 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water and settled at 8.07 TMC (till 6 pm) according to the water resource department. Last year during the same period, water level in the four dams was 7.7 TMC, according to the department.

Of the four dams, Temghar received the highest 100 mm rainfall in the catchment area followed by 98mm at Varasgaon, 85mm at Panshet and 42 mm in the Khadakwasla catchment area on Monday.

Dam -Rainfall -% of water stock -water in TMC

Khadakwasla-42mm-61.51-1.21

Panshet 85mm -34.43- 3.67

Temghar -98mm -22.91- 2.88

Varasgaon -100mm -8.29- 0.31

The landslide near Monkey Hill section disrupted rail operations for at least three hours on Monday noon. ( HT Pune )

Sixth landslide in 7 days disrupts rail operations between Pune-Mumbai

A landslide near the Monkey hill section of the south east ghat disrupted rail operations for at least three hours on Monday afternoon. It was the sixth incident in a week.

A senior official from the Central railway Pune division (CRPD) said, “Train movement on the Pune-Mumbai line was affected after a boulder fell on the down line between Thakurwadi and Monkey hill at 3:15 pm. The down train was affected for three hours. Our dedicated hill gang staff is working non-stop to ensure uninterrupted service in spite of unprecedented rains.”

It is the second incident in three days and sixth in a week when the movement of trains was disrupted on the same track. On July 5, landslides occurred at Pune-Mumbai railway route, near Monkey hill. Due to the landslides, services on Pune-Mumba route were interrupted.

Prathamesh Welankar, a passenger on board Mumbai to Pune Pragati Express on Monday, said, “I boarded the train in Thane. While talking to the ticket checker, I got to know that the trains are late by at least three hours. Hence, I got down at Panvel station. Such landslide causes a lot of inconvenience to passengers.”

Despite the CRPD taking various measures to avoid landslides, the department has failed to prevent it. However, the department has succeeded in avoiding any fatal incident through their effective monitoring systems through CCTV systems installed at the ghat section.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 14:05 IST