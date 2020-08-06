Ram temple event celebrations take place in Pune under strict police vigil

pune

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:10 IST

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, along with strict police vigil had an impact on the celebrations of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, on Wednesday

The restrictions are imposed in certain parts of the city under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and guidelines of social distancing stipulated by the central and state health departments.

Pune unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the event at its office on Jungli Maharaj road where the city president Jagdish Mulik offered symbolic puja and distributed sweets to the party men and office bearers present.

“This is one of the historic movements not just for us for the entire country. We celebrated the event by following all the guidelines issued by police,” said Mulik.

The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasabha president Anand Dave along with the organisation members also performed puja of Lord Ram, distributed booklets on the temple movement and sweets at a temple in Sadashiv peth.

The Pimpri Chinchwad unit of BJP celebrated the event by distributing sweets and performing and performing puja even as Pimpri-Chinchwad police had served notices to some of the workers.

The BJP workers were served notice on Tuesday under section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

PCMC commissionerate officials incharge for security stated that notices were served as preventive measure.

BJP officials said that the celebrations took place peacefully with social distancing and adherence to the guidelines of the government.

Both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police had intensified night patrolling in the wake of the event and ensured that social distancing guidelines were followed. Sensitive areas were given additional police bandobast.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pune rural police issued an order warning action against people circulating inflammatory, misleading and objectionable content on social media.

In the city, the Muslim dominated areas were peaceful and it was business as normal for the residents. The city police had also conducted a series of meeting with community elders regarding the event and spoke at length about communal harmony and peace in the society. Strict police watch was maintained across the city.