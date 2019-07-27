Ranjangaon MIDC police arrest 12 persons for extortion

The Ranjangaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police on Thursday arrested 12 people who were booked on charges of extortion on July 23. Jaya Pawar (34), member of quality control department of an electronics company, had lodged a complaint against the accused members of a labour union.

According to inspector Manojkumar Yadav of Ranjangaon MIDC police, the accused were arrested and remanded in two days police custody.

The arrested have been identified as Charudatta Vaidya (39), a resident of Shikrapur; Manoj Pal ( 36), a resident of Wagholi; Jeevan Danke (38), a resident of Shikrapur; Vijay Mokale (39), a resident of Wagholi; Kishore Patil (39), a resident of Perne phata; Nilesh Shelar (37), a resident of Wagholi; Sarjerao Kharat ( 40), a resident of Haveli; Santosh Khedkar (39), a resident of Chandannagar; Kailash Patle (35), a resident of Wagholi; Sandeep Deshmukh (38), a resident of Kharadi; Shivaji Rathod (34), a resident of Shikrapur and Ashok Dhadkar (37), a resident of Kharadi.

The accused had demanded ₹10,000 from the complainant Jaya Pawar, an employee working at electronics company’s quality control department, police said.

According to Yadav, the accused committed the crime at the instance of Kailas Kadam, president, Hind Kamgar Sanghatna. All the accused are members of the said labour union of the company. He said, “Kailas Kadam is still at large and we have launched a manhunt to nab him in the case.”

The action has been taken by the Ranjangaon police under the guidance of Pune rural superintendent of police Sandip Patil, additional superintendent of police (Baramati Division) Jayant Meena and sub-divisional police officer (Daund) Sachin Bari.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 17:05 IST