Ravan gang head caught by Pune police crime branch

The head of Ravan gang, mostly active in Pimpri-Chinchwad, was arrested by the crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday evening from the Akurdi railway station.

Identified as Sagar alias Dashrath Waghmode, the man in his mid-20s is also known as‘Sasa’ (rabbit) in his circles, according to the police.

Waghmode was externed from the region due to his extensive history of crimes, according to crime branch officials. He was supposed to be in Solapur for two years.

“He was externed from the region. But we kept on receiving reports of him frequently coming to Dehu road and other areas, that too in possession of weapons. We were on a lookout for him for some time,” said police inspector Rajendra Nikalje of the crime branch unit that arrested him.

“We had an informer who had told us that he was coming to Dehu road. We set a trap there at 12:00-12:30pm yesterday (Monday). Then it changed to Chinchwad area. We finally found him near Akurdi railway station at 3:00-3:30pm,” added PI Nikalje.

Waghmode was found in possession of a pistol and was booked for violating externment as well as possession of illegal arms. He will be produced in a local court on Tuesday afternoon.

The police had tightened the noose around the Ravan gang in the past few months. Three of their shooters were traced and caught from Dehradun area of Uttarakhand in June.

Waghmode’s predecessor Aniket Jadhav, was killed in 2017 when he was 22 by a rival gang member. Since then, Waghmode took over the reins of the gang that used Facebook to spread the word about their activities.

The gang came into existence 4-5 years ago and was active in Dehu road-Akurdi area where the Mahakali gang was active. The Mahakali gang head was killed in a police encounter after which the Ravan gang started terrorising the area by brandishing blades, vandalising vehicles and uploading videos of their acts on social media.

