Real on-the-field experience will help me with the bigger canvas of PMO’s office, says Naval Kishore Ram

pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:02 IST

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram will soon take charge as deputy secretary at the prime minister’s office (PMO). Ram spoke to Hindustan Times following the transfer order.

You have got a posting in the PMO. When do you plan to take charge of the new assignment?

I will possibly join within a week once the government relieves me here. I will follow all the instructions from the higher-ups .

From district collector to PMO… is it not a big opportunity?

It will be a good learning experience given that I will get to understand the bigger canvas in the prime minister’s office, which has the responsibility of the entire nation.

Your current and previous experience will be useful there.

Working on the field all these years was a great experience. It taught me many things and offered real experience.

What was your experience of being district collector in Pune?

There were multiple challenges here; right from handling the assembly and Lok Sabha polls, which happened during my tenure. The smooth and peaceful handling of the polls was extremely important.

The Covid pandemic has you at the forefront here, and earlier there was the Bhima Koregaon anniversary also. Your experience?

The Bhima Koregaon anniverary was an important challenge because of its sensitivity. Coordination among all officials helped us ensure a peaceful gathering there. About Covid, there are many efficient officials working in Pune to ensure smooth handling of this crisis. Without these officials, no single officer would have been able to tackle the situation