Residents should feel safe, not fear police, says Pune’s top cop Venkatesham

Residents should have a feeling of safety and not of fear towards the police,” said K Venkatesham, Pune commissioner of police (CP), at a programme organised by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday.

The police chief was responding to a question asked by a working professional on the measures taken in mitigating the fear that the citizens have towards the police department.

“People can come and meet all the senior officers in the department who are available to meet them every evening. We are here to help. However, having said so, citizens must respectfully fear the police department,” said Venkatesham at the interactive session organised on varsity campus and attended by many working academic professionals and senior officials of the city police department.

While Venkatesham spoke about police vigilance in the city, he dodged the question on the reduced number of actions on roads while enforcing the helmet rule.

“It is a rule that wearing helmet is compulsory. People must wear it for their own safety. We are now taking action on offenders digitally.”

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU, said, “He (Venkatesham) is the first CP to be forthcoming in interacting with citizens. Such sessions better the communication between residents and police department which establishes that bonhomie relations are indispensable.”

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 16:33 IST