Ring road a distant dream while Pune’s entry-exit points face traffic chaos

It has now been a decade since the outer ring road for the city was first proposed; however, even now the authorities have managed to acquire only 22 per cent of the land for the project.

In 2014, the work for the detailed project report was undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), and later completed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) in 2015, after which work for land acquisition began.

However, the work for the ring road does not appear to have gained any momentum as the land acquisition for the first phase is unlikely to be completed before the model code of conduct for state assembly elections comes into effect (in September), thus stalling the work completely.

This results in massive traffic congestion every day at the entry and exit points during peak hours due to the heavy vehicles entering the city.

Vikram Kumar, PMRDA commissioner, said, “The process for land acquisition is currently underway. We are working on war footing to complete the process of land acquisition at the earliest as the ring road is one of our top most priorities.”

“There are certain issues, but we are working towards resolving it,” said Kumar.

He said, “We have to complete 80 per cent of the land acquisition for the ring road only after which before seeking sanctions from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).”

“We are facing resistance from some of the landholders, however, we are persuading them in good faith and we are sure that we will convince them to hand over their land under a good compensation model,” he further added.

According to PMRDA officials, at least 10,000 landowners have to be reimbursed for the first phase.

In the year 2018, Nitin Gadkari, union road and highways minister, had directed the PMRDA to acquire at least 80 per cent of land for the proposed project before seeking sanctions from the NHAI.

A senior PMRDA official requesting anonymity, said, “While we are working in the best of our capacity to acquire land, we are expecting the union government to disburse over Rs 2,000 crore to acquire land for the first phase of the proposed 129km ring road.”

With the funds in the coffer, the land acquisition process will be expedited, said the official.

Authorities propose twice the TDR for land that will be acquired

To resolve the resistance from landholders for the land acquisition for the first phase of the PMRDA ring road, the authorities have now proposed twice the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for the land that will be acquired. Vikram Kumar, PMRDA commissioner, said, “We are hopeful that with this new change in the rule of land acquisition that we have proposed, the farmers will be forthcoming in giving their land holdings. With this, the farmers will benefit significantly.”

Traffic congestion in the city continues to be a head ache for the citizens

Traffic congestion on the city roads has been a regular affair for citizens since the monsoons have begun. However, developmental works such as metro corridor, potholes ridden roads, non-functional of traffic signals and the frequent breakdowns of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses continues to add to the existing problems.

On Monday afternoon, a PMPML bus broke down in the near city near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) creating a huge traffic jam.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy RTO, Pune office, said, “Not only the breakdown of PMPML buses, but other issues like the on-going work of the metro corridor across the city along with the non-functional signals during the heavy rains increase the traffic chaos in the city.”

According to Bhor, the Pune RTO has written to PMPML to conduct proper maintenance of the buses before they are sent to ply on the city roads. However, incidents of the breakdown of buses are on the rise.

Meanwhile, after barely a few weeks of inconsistent rain, potholes have resurfaced on roads across the city.

Areas like Swargate, in front of RTO, Sai Baba Temple on Satara road, Salisbury Park, Lullanagar, Golibar Maidan signal, Solapur Bazar, Karve road, Ahmednagar road mainly from RTO office to Bund Garden are riddled with potholes and causing inconvenience to commuters.

In the first week of July, the traffic department had themselves taken upon the work of repairing potholes in the city which has also resulted in traffic jams

