Rosary School teachers in Pune protest over non-payment of salaries

The teachers of Rosary School held a protest outside the school in Camp on Saturday over non-payment of salaries since the last two years. Out of the 25 teachers of the school who were facing salary issues, 12 teachers were a part of the protest.

The teachers took to footpaths and raised slogans and placards in front of the school. The students who saw their teachers protesting, also joined the protest and traffic in the area was halted for an hour.

“The issue of non-payment of salaries has been happening since 2016 after the death of Isabella Fernandes, who was the supervisor of the school,” said Viveka Fernandes, a teacher.

“The management of the school gave us false assurances. We held several meetings with them. Only some amount of the salary has been credited to our accounts,” said Fernandes.

On July 19, the teachers had gone to meet the school management, but Vivek Aranha, chairman; Vinay Aranha, director and Usha Pereira, the principal, did not come to meet them. They met the administrator who said that the school has given a written undertaken to clear their salaries in full by August 2, said the protesting teachers.

Sachin Harsule, a parent, said, “The members of the management left the premises when the teachers were protesting outside the school gate.”

Despite repeated attempts, Vinay Aranha was not available for comment.

