Sarpanch’s husband booked for murder of lover’s hubby

The Pune police on Sunday arrested four people out of the six people involved in the murder of a man. The victim, Akshay Deepak Yadav’s wife was having an affair with one of the accused.

The four arrested men have been identified as Ketan Mahendrakumar Bhalekar, 26, a resident of Wadgaon Maval; Narendra Gorakhnath Dhole, 36, a resident of Ranjitsingh colony in Talegaon Dabhade; Nikhil Dilip Bodakhe (25), and Onkar Vilas Bodakhe (21) both residents of Gahunje village. The police are on the lookout for one more person in the case.

However, the main accused in the case, Kiran Nirghun Bodakhe, 38, is the husband of Sheetal Bodake, 28, sarpanch of Gahunje village. He was arrested on June 20 for the attempted murder of his wife. On June 19 at 9:30pm, Bodakhe attacked his wife and tried to choke her. According to police, Yadav’s wife was having an affair with Kiran Bodake.

On March 30, at 2pm the six men had a tiff with Yadav at an open space behind Bodake's house.During the fight, the men had rained blows and kicks on Yadav and smashed his head with a stone, according to the police.

Police inspector (crime) Shahji Pawar of Talegaon Dabhade police station, who is investigating the case, said, "The deceased was a resident of Narpatgiri chowk in Somwar peth. He saw Bodake's calls on his wife’s phone. He had informed his wife’s parents about her affair, despite that the two continued to have a relationship. So, he went to Gahunje village to Bodake's house where he was attacked."

The deceased man was undergoing treatment for his injuries caused in the attack. However, a few days ago, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for post-mortem.

A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 143, 147, 148, 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against six people at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 16:56 IST