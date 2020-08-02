e-paper
Home / Pune News / Sassoon General Hospital to get 325 oxygen beds from state government

Sassoon General Hospital to get 325 oxygen beds from state government

pune Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to place 325 additional oxygen beds at the Sassoon General Hospital.

According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited the hospital on Sunday, at least 175 beds will be available at Sassoon General Hospital by August 4, while the rest of the beds will be allotted soon.

“We have decided to use 50 per cent of the total oxygenated beds for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients,” said Ram. The beds will be received at Sasoon’s Infosys facility along with its paediatric section.

Sassoon currently has 446 beds of which 226 are with oxygen and 100 with ventilators, according to the dashboard prepared by the Pune divisional commissionerate. With rising Covid-19 cases, the district and civic administration is currently expanding the beds’ capacity at the public hospital while taking control of 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad currently have 17,201 beds in 100 big hospitals. Of these, 3,688 are with oxygen and 543 with ventilators, according to the dashboard.

The state government will spend Rs 4 crore for these beds at Sassoon where oxygen line and other works is currently underway.

The government-owned Sassoon hospital gets patients from various districts, besides Pune.

