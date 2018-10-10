Scientist Raghunath Mashelkar and the multiple answer view to asking the right questions

Pune international centre (PIC) in association with Gyan Key, an initiative conceptualised by the Pune-based NGO Rural Relations, organised the fourth edition of Vichar Spardha 2018. Under Gyan Key initiative, the NGO has opened libraries across the state, to promote reading habit among students. A total of 39,100 students from 229 districts of Maharashtra participated in the event by writing an essay on ‘The agenda for India in 2019-24’.

On Tuesday, eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, actor Milind Gunaji and Pune-based social entrepreneur, Pradeep Lokhande awarded prizes to 20 students who had emerged winners in the essay writing competition.

Calling the students, young and bright minds of India, Raghunath Mashelkar said, “It is important for all students to rise above their horizons and succeed in their life in the respective areas. Also, children who seek questions for answers must take the onus upon themselves to find multiple solutions by themselves.”

At the same time it is equally important for students to act on what they have learnt, said Mashelkar. Milind Gunaji asked students to pursue their passion only after completing their education.

Expressing gratitude towards Pune international centre and Gyan Key for inviting him at the event, Gunaji urged the students to make the best out of the opportunities from events like these, which he said is a phenomenal platform to seek noble guidance.

Pradeep Lokhande said, “It is important for us to guide the children and leading them in a proper direction. Our basic motto behind events like these is to connect the dots between the rural and urban population.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 15:17 IST