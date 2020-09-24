Second person arrested in Pune in ‘marks for cash’ case

pune

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:23 IST

A second person was remanded to police custody in the case of a data leak and seeking money in exchange for increasing marks from students of Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), run by the Symbiosis open education society.

The arrested man was identified as Sumit Kumar Agarwal, a man in his 30s, according to the police.

“We have arrested the second person from Hyderabad. The phone numbers of students were provided to him by the first accused. Most of the students are from outside of Maharashtra. Barely two of them are from Mumbai, rest are from other states,” said senior police inspector Jayram Paygude of cybercrime police station.

Hengale accessed the information from his residence, according to the original complaint. The information was then passed on to Agarwal to make contact with students who needed their marks increased and it was allegedly offered to be done in exchange of money.

“Initially he (Hengale) was completely denying any knowledge of the allegations. We need to see what kind of lacunae are in the system that allowed him to access this information from home,” said senior PI Paygude.

When contacted for a comment, the personal assistant of Swati Mujumdar, director of Symbiosis Open Education Society spoke on her behalf and said that she was unavailable at the moment.

A case under Sections 464 (making false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber police station of Pune police.