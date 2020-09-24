e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Second person arrested in Pune in ‘marks for cash’ case

Second person arrested in Pune in ‘marks for cash’ case

Case of a data leak and seeking money in exchange for increasing marks from students of Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning has been registered at cyber police station of Pune police

pune Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Hengale accessed the information from his residence, according to the original complaint. The information was then passed on to Agarwal to make contact with students who needed their marks increased and it was allegedly offered to be done in exchange of money.
Hengale accessed the information from his residence, according to the original complaint. The information was then passed on to Agarwal to make contact with students who needed their marks increased and it was allegedly offered to be done in exchange of money.(Representative Photo)
         

A second person was remanded to police custody in the case of a data leak and seeking money in exchange for increasing marks from students of Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), run by the Symbiosis open education society.

The arrested man was identified as Sumit Kumar Agarwal, a man in his 30s, according to the police.

“We have arrested the second person from Hyderabad. The phone numbers of students were provided to him by the first accused. Most of the students are from outside of Maharashtra. Barely two of them are from Mumbai, rest are from other states,” said senior police inspector Jayram Paygude of cybercrime police station.

Hengale accessed the information from his residence, according to the original complaint. The information was then passed on to Agarwal to make contact with students who needed their marks increased and it was allegedly offered to be done in exchange of money.

“Initially he (Hengale) was completely denying any knowledge of the allegations. We need to see what kind of lacunae are in the system that allowed him to access this information from home,” said senior PI Paygude.

When contacted for a comment, the personal assistant of Swati Mujumdar, director of Symbiosis Open Education Society spoke on her behalf and said that she was unavailable at the moment.

A case under Sections 464 (making false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber police station of Pune police.

top news
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In