Sewage treatment plants mandatory for smaller hospitals: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

With a view to ensure effective disposal of biomedical waste and to reduce its adverse impact on the environment, sewage treatment plants have been made mandatory for hospitals with more than 10 beds, said officials from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

According to MPCB, earlier the sewage treatment plants were mandatory mainly for hospitals with more than 100 beds but with recent amendments to the biomedical waste guidelines by the Union Ministry of Environment, smaller hospitals have now under this rule.

According to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, there is a need for scientific disposal of biomedical waste which can be done through segregation and treatment. According to the ministry, this would minimise the adverse impact that biomedical waste could have on the environment and on the people. The hospitals should put in place necessary mechanisms for effective disposal of biomedical waste.

Dr Amar Supate from MPCB said,"Amendments to the biomedical waste guidelines issued by the union ministry of environment on March 16, 2018 states that hospitals with over 10 beds must have a sewage treatment system. As per the earlier guidelines of the ministry, this rule was applicable to hospitals with over 100 beds but with the current amendments, this rule is now applicable to hospitals with over 10 beds."

Supate said that as the amendments to biomedical waste guidelines has been issued by the ministry recently, MPCB will ensure that all hospitals fulfil the requirement of having a sewage treatment system within six months.

"Presently we are giving directives to hospitals who are approaching MPCB for sanctions and other permissions to set up a sewage treatment plant. These hospitals will ideally be given a year's time to set up these plants but we wish to get it done in six months itself," said Supate.

He added that even before the recent amendments, MPCB had been urging hospitals with 50 to 100 beds to set up sewage water treatment mechanisms.