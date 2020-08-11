Shiroli double murder case: Three arrested, six still at large

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:49 IST

The Rajgurunagar police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of two youths in Harantekdi, Khed. A youth was murdered in Pimpri last month and investigation into that case led the Rajgurunagar police to the culprits.

The arrested have been identified as Bablu alias Abhishek Uttam Bhalerao (19), Rishikesh Rajendra Wadekar, (22), and Nikhil Ashok Shinde (20), all residents of Shiroli in Khed. However, six more accused that are residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad are still at large.

According to Khed sub-divisional officer Gajanan Tonpe, the two youth identified as Niranjan Ashok Gurav (20) and Bajrang Dayanandrao Jadhav (22) were found hacked to death under mysterious circumstances on August 7.

One of the accused kept DW 302 as status on his mobile phone which led the police to them.

API Rahul Lad of Khed police station , the investigation officer in the case said, “ The main accused’s brother was murdered in Chikhali two months ago and Bhalerao is the cousin of the main accused. Bhalerao had provided the tip of the arrival of the youths in the area after which they were hacked to death. We had no clue about the case and one accused Wadekar had kept his mobile status as DW 302, and that led us to the assailants. The arrested accused have been remanded to seven days police custody, ” he said.

The two youths were hacked with sharp weapons in Shiroli on Friday.

“We had information that Bhalerao’s cousins were involved in the murder and it was Bhalerao who tipped them about the arrival of two youths in Khed after which they along with other associates committed the murder. We are looking for the absconding suspects in the case,” Tonpe said.