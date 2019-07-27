Shivajinagar bus stop to shift to Wakdewadi to facilitate metro works in Pune

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) Shivajinagar bus terminus will be shifted temporarily to the government dairy plot near Wakdewadi by October to facilitate construction of the underground metro work in the area.

Metro’s Shivajinagar station is coming up below the MSRTC’s existing terminus.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Atul Gadgil, executive director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), said, “We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the MSRTC and will be shifting the bus stand at Shivajinagar to Wakdewadi in the next two months. Bus operations will be brought back to the existing space once the underground metro work gets over.”

Maha-Metro, which is executing the project, has started the work of setting up temporary bus sheds at the dairy plot.

Maha-Metro has proposed the construction of a multi-storied building with a bus depot and terminus at ground level where the MSRTC Shivajinagar bus terminus is located. Metro will be an additional public transport facility that the Shivajinagar area will have, besides the MSRTC, PMPML and railways.

According to Maha-Metro officials, the operation of buses and the depot would be transferred to the new location in a phased manner. The executing agency has also got the permissions to cut 250 trees in Wakdewadi which will be transplanted in the same area.

“We will ensure that all the transplanted trees are looked after and maintained,” said Gadgil.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:09 IST