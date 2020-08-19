e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Six theft cases in PCMC, two wheelers, cash stolen

Six theft cases in PCMC, two wheelers, cash stolen

pune Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:15 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

A resident of Samata colony in Chinchwad lodged a complaint with the police after his two-wheeler was stolen by unidentified persons from the parking area outside his residence on Tuesday night.

Rudrappa Gurushand Biradar (35) parked his two-wheeler in front of the house and found the vehicle missing when he woke up next morning, according to the Chinchwad police.

In a second incident, Bhupendra Suresh Patel (27) lodged a complaint with Chakan police stating that his two-wheeler was stolen from his parking lot on Tuesday. Patel, who works as an engineer with a company, returned home from work, parked his vehicle, but found it missing next morning.

In the third incident, Prafulla Suresh Jagarwal (39), a resident of Saubhagya Laxmi residential apartments, lodged a complaint with Chakan police stating that some unidentified thieves decamped with cash estimated to be worth Rs 25,550 kept at his shop on Tuesday evening.

The shop was shut when the thieves gained entry by breaking open the shutter locks with iron rods and decamped with the booty, police said.

In the fourth incident, Sagar Kisan Rakshe (27), a resident of Bhakti Krupa society, lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police stating that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 35,000 was stolen from his residential parking area on Tuesday night.

In the fifth incident, Abid Nizamuddin Ansari (31), a resident of River valley road, lodged a complaint with Hinjewadi police on Tuesday stating that his two-wheeler was stolen while he was out of town.

In the sixth incident, Seema Deepak Dhotre (34) lodged a complaint with Wakad police stating that her laptop and mobile estimated to be worth Rs 50,000 were stolen from her locked shop on Tuesday. The Wakad police have arrested one person in connection with the shop theft.

top news
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In