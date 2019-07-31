Skill-based education real deal, says Tawde

pune

Jul 31, 2019

Students of Symbiosis Skills Open University are the employers of tomorrow and they will give jobs to graduates from other conventional universities. It is the skills that a student acquires during his education which is more important than a mere degree,” said Vinod Tawde, state higher and technical education minister while addressing students of Symbiosis Skills Open University at the induction program of its Third batch at the university campus in Kiwale, Pune on Monday.

Tawde was the chief guest at the ‘Symbi Initium’, Symbiosis Skills University’s induction program of its new batch.

He further said, “The universities infrastructure and its labs are very unique. I am sure the new students will get the skills along with their degree when they graduate from this first skill university of the state. Hence, I feel that this university is the one that is satisfying the dream of skill India envisioned by our PM Modi.”

While interacting with the students and parents, Tawde took note of the suggestions and views of parents and students for inclusion in the education policy.

He also mentioned about how skill education is being embedded at all levels of education in the state now. “Skill-based education always gives one security and satisfaction unlike conventional education. A dental mechanic works round the clock and ends up earning much more than a dentist. Similarly, a farrier who is an expert in fixing a horseshoe is so much in demand that one has to wait for more than four months to get his appointment. And it’s only because of the skills they possess.” said Tawde.

Swati Mujumdar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis Skills and Open University said, “This university imparts 70 per cent of its teaching through hands-on practical based pedagogy. It offers sector specific programs in high-growth industries like retail, logistics , arts , data science, architecture, automobile, mechatronics, construction etc. University works closely with the industry through joint training programs as well as training to the staff members of its partners.”

Jul 31, 2019