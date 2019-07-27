Skills, on-job training is the need of future, says Swati Mujumdar at event in Pune

There are jobs, but students are lacking in skills and that is the void we are looking at filling with the newly introduced courses where age does not matter,” said Swati Mujumdar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis Skills and Open University at an event on Friday.

The Symbiosis Skills &Open University (SSOU), at Kiwale has added special skill-based courses like BTech in Automobile, Mechatronics; BBA in Retail, Ports, and Logistics Management; and BSc in Beauty and Wellness among others.

Currently, there are 670 students studying at the university. For students from economically backward sections, they are offering special concessions in the fees up to 65 per cent against the vacant seats in their courses.

“The university was established with the objective of providing skill-based education, which will make the youth of our country industry ready. The special fee concession scheme will provide an opportunity for those students who are deprived of quality education,” said Mujumdar, while interacting with the media.

Mujumdar said that the engineering (BTech) programmes which cost ₹2,45,000 per annum will be offered at ₹1,10,000 and Management (BBA) programmes which cost ₹2,35,000 will be offered at ₹1,00,000. An additional concession of ₹10,000 will be offered to women.

