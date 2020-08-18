Small mandals in Pune can set up mandaps after getting permission

While popular mandals have decided to celebrate the ten-day Ganeshotsav inside temples because of the Covid situation, small groups had requested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police to allow them to erect mandaps on roadsides and chowks.

The civic administration and police officials have permitted small mandals to set up mandaps by getting requisite permission.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Considering the Covid pandemic, Ganpati mandals should celebrate the festival inside their temples only. The mandals that do not have their own temples can install mandaps after obtaining permissions from PMC and other departments.”

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said, “Only those mandals that do not have their own temples or separate areas can install small-size mandaps. These mandals should keep in mind their social responsibility and follow all necessary safety precautions during the festival. The police officials will check the mandap spot and, if possible, mandals should celebrate the festival within the temple premises.”

Many Ganpati mandals had written to PMC and Pune police department seeking permission to erect mandaps.

“It is not possible for smaller mandals to celebrate the festival without the mandaps. In the recent meeting that we had with the authorities, we sought permission to install mandaps,” said Shailesh Bhadai, president, Bhadai Samaj Ganpati mandal.

Khadak Ganpati mandal president Sanjay Balgude said, “In Pune, many temples have a big permanent idol and a smaller one for immersion during the visarjan day. As it would not be right to worship two idols inside temple premises, small mandals should be allowed to put mandaps by following social distancing and safety precautions.”

The city has around 2,500 Ganesh mandals and many unregistered mandals. Many small Ganpati mandals do not have their own temples.