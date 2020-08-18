e-paper
Special RTO drive in Pune to check private transport providers charging exorbitant fees

pune Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:08 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) kicked off a special drive on Tuesday to check private travels and tourist buses charging exorbitant fares during the festive season.

With the Ganpati festival next week, many people travel to their hometowns and village and private transport service providers charge high fees. Therefore to keep a check on such transport providers, the RTO started the drive, said officials.

“The state government has fixed the per kilometre travel rate for private buses and other vehicles. They should follow the rules and regulations accordingly and if anyone is found violating the norms, they will face strict action. We appeal to all the private players to not charge more than 1.5 times the rates of the Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC) buses as per the instructions from the state government,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

Every year before Ganpati and Diwali festival, there is a heavy rush at ST stands and at private tourist buses parking lots around the city.

Taking advantage of the situation, private players charge a high fare from passengers. This year, however, the inter district travel has been restricted, many travel agencies are taking necessary permission and passes to transport passengers to various destinations, but in turn charging a high fare for it.

“I wanted to go to Solapur to my hometown for the Ganpati festival for which one of the private tourist owner quoted Rs 1,500 as the fare which included the police pass and fare tickets. It’s a very high charge and the common people cannot afford such heavy fares. Instead, I will prefer to stay in Pune and travel when the situation gets normal.” said Hari Reddy, a health professional.

Meanwhile, the Pune RTO has increased its daily permanent licence quota. Earlier, the daily quota for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) permanent licence and motorcycle with gear permanent licence was 80, which has now doubled to 160 per day. The motorcycle without gear permanent licence earlier quota has been increased to 90 from the earlier 60.

