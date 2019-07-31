Sports tracker: Pune’s Tara Shah clinches Under-15 badminton title in Imphal

pune

Second seeded Tara Shah from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) defeated top seed Tasnim Mir 21-13, 22-24, 21-15 in the finals of the Girls Singles Under-15 category of the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2019 which concluded in Imphal on Saturday.

Tara displayed a good game as she took on her top seeded opponent. The match witnessed some close action but Tara kept her cool and went on to win the all important game.

In the semifinal action, Tara defeated Anupama Upadhyaya with the score reading 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 to advance.

In the quarterfinal action, Tara got past 12th seeded player Muskan Sangwan with the scoreline of 21-12, 21-18.

Meanwhile in the Girls Singles Under-17 quarterfinal fixture, Tara went down to Kriti Bharadwaj with the score of 10-21, 21-13, 18-21.

Speaking after her win, Tara said “I really enjoyed coming and playing this All India tournament in Imphal. The venue and the organisation has been very nice. I got a lot of local support which made playing more enjoyable.”

“The level of players at the All India level is very good. After the quarterfinals, one has to work for every point. I enjoyed playing the tough matches here,” Tara added.

Speaking about her opponents Tara said “I was very happy to have beaten second seeded player Mansi Singh in the pre-quarterfinals of the Under-17 category. I knew that the finals of Under-15 would be a hard fought match. Tasnim Mir is a fantastic player and a very tough opponent.”

“I am now heading to Guwahati to play the All India Sub Junior (Under-15 and Under-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament which will take place next week,” Tara concluded.

Results: (Girls Single Under-15)

Final: 2-Tara Shah bt 1-Tasnim Mir 21-13, 22-24, 21-15.

Semifinal: 2-Tara Shah bt Anupama Upadhyaya 17-21, 21-14, 21-12.

Quarterfinal: 2-Tara Shah bt 12-Muskan Sangwan 21-12, 21-18.

Rally driver Sanjay Takale will be the lone ranger from India this year at the Neste Rally Finland. ( HT PHOTO )

Takale is lone Indian at WRC Rally Finland

Seasoned rally driver Sanjay Takale will be the lone ranger from India this year at the Neste Rally Finland, the ninth stop of the 2019 World Rally Championship and third on the European swing—driving for the Latvia-based Baltic Motorsports Promotion with Briton Darren Garrod as his co-driver.

The Indo-British pair, who came together last year at this same rally when Takale made his WRC debut with the same BMP team, have been registered in the Junior WRC grouped in RC4 class and will be in the cockpit of Ford Fiesta R2-spec car.

“This is a rally I have always been fascinated with that’s why when I made WRC debut last year I targeted Finland and I am back this year too and hope to do well,” Takale said after completing recce of the fast and flowing gravel course.

Last year there were two Indians—Takale and Gaurav Gill--in the iconic rally town of Jyvaskyla but this year the Pune-based rally driver will be lone Indian in Finland carrying the tricolour on the rally ramp.

“To prepare for this rally I participated in Rally Estonia, which is candidate city for WRC as the terrain there is very similar. Unfortunately we had to suffer damage to engine valves during high-speed gear shifting, but the team has prepared the car well for this Finland outing,” explained Takale.

The Rally Finland will be held on the undulating gravel course lined by pine trees that offer huge jumps at several places. For Takale, the August 1-4 rally will be lone stop on WRC this year before he lines up for more challenges next year.

“I have yet to chalk out my future plans, but this year too I want to treat it as learning ground for tougher rallies that I would like to participate in next year,” said Takale.

Top seeds Sahrawat, Kadam enter semi-final

Pune: Top seeds – Riddhima Sahrawat and Yashraj Kadam had an easy day out as they won their respective matches with ease to enter the semifinals of PNB Metlife junior badminton championship at Modern Sports Complex, Shivajinagar on Tuesday.

Top seed Riddhima Sahrawat required only 12 minutes to overcome Aastha Sharma 11-8 11-5 to ensure place in final four

After clinching first game 11-8, Sahrawat came out with more attacking display in second game to wrap up match easily.

Among boys, Kadam got better of Aditya Deshmukh 11-5, 11-5 in 14 minutes battle.

Along with Kadam, Aditya Tripathi also entered semifinal defeating Shreyas Shedge 11-3 11-7 in just nine minutes.

Results:

Under-13: (quarterfinals)

1-Riddhima Sahrawat bt Aastha Sharma 11-8 11-5; Kunjal Mandlik bt Jidnyasa Kundan Chaudhari 10-11 11-9 11-10; Riya Shah bt Yutika Chavan 10-11 11-7 11-3; 2-Mrunal Sonar bt Ridheema Sarpate 11-6 11-5.

Boys:

1-Yashraj Kadam bt Aditya Deshmukh 11-5 11-5; Aditya Tripathi bt Shreyas Vikas Shedge 11-3 11-7 9

Maay Mulshi, Sinhgad Haveli take Pune League Kabaddi honours

Finals at Pune League Kabaddi turned out to be contrasting affairs as women’s category saw one sided affair while men’s contest was neck to neck contest.

Maay Mulshi with dominating performance over come Baladhyay Baramati 29-24 to take home women’s title while in men’s category Sinhgad Haveli scored 37-30 victory over Maay Mulshi at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, boxing hall in Balewadi on Sunday.

In women’s final, pressure was clearly visible on both the teams as match began on caution approach with players playing defensive game.

Mulshi team captain Manasi Rode took first point and there after Mulshi started to dominate the game.

Three raiders – Rode (8 points), Samrudhi Kalekar (9 points) and Aishwarya Zaadbuke (4 points) were taking points in tandem for Mulshi. On the other hand Baramati captain Aditi Jadhav alone earned 16 points for his team but she did not got any support from other raider as their team kept trailing.

“Three raiders – Samrudhi, Manasi and Aishwarya supported each other nicely. If one player was out then other was ready to raid,” said Anuradha Ursal coach of Maay Mulshi.

At half time score was reading 14-11 in the favour of Mulshi. Trailing with three points Baramati introduced few new players on mat but strategy did not worked as their raider and defenders failed to match the tempo of the opponents.

“We had defeated Baramati 40-22 in the round robin stage so we knew their game and it helped us in the final,” added Ursal.

After resumption, Mulshi forced all out over Baramati which gave them 22-14 lead into the match.

From their onwards Mulshi started playing on third raid whereas Baramati looked clue less on most of the occasion as they kept making mistakes. Few players got self out with going out of mat while defenders failed to tackle opponents.

“Strategy was first to take lead and then play match on third raid and we managed to execute it on mat,” said Manasi Rode captain of Maay Mulshi.

For Rode it turned out to be memorable tournament as she delivered all round show for his team.

“In complete tournament, Rode never got out on touch point which was very remarkable. As a captain Manasi was impressive in all the departments. Raiding, defence and captainship –Manasi delivered impressive show,” added Ursal.

Mens’ title: Sinhgad Haveli

Riding high on dominating show of raiders Sinhgad Haveli clinched title defeating Maay Mulshi 37-30. Pro Kabaddi League fame raider Akshay Jadhav got good support of other raiders as team managed to pull out victory in style.

It was clinical performance for Haveli right from the start as they took 18-13 lead going into half time.

The match took halt for brief period due to power failure happened in stadium during the break. After restart, Mulshi raiders were on fire as they kept taking points.

With score reading 24-all and seven minutes remaining, Mulshi forced all out over Haveli to take29-24 lead.

Mulshi could not hold lead for long time as ‘super raid’ from Ajay Bhandwalkar which earned four points and turned match again into favour of Haveli.

Turning point

Women’s final

Taking early lead and forcing all out immediately after half time helped Mulshi to score comfortable victory.

Men’s final

Ajay Bhandwalkar super raid in last five minutes and contribution from experience player Akshay Jadhav helped Haveli to take home title.

Captain Say (women’s)

Manasi Rode, Maay Mulshi

Overall I am satisfied with my performance as a player and a captain. I am raider but due to my coach I got chance to play as a all rounder.

Coach say: (women’s)

Anuradha Ursal, Maay Mulshi

In semifinals, defence was not up to the mark but today they were quite aggressive and it held us to dominate the game.

Result

Women: Maay Mulshi 29 (Manasi Rode 8 points, Samrudhi Kalekar 9 points) bt Baladhyay Baramati 24 (Aditi Jadhav 16 points)

Men: Singhad Haveli 37 (Akshay Jadhav 10 points, Ajay Bhandwalkar 8 points) bt Maay Mulshi 30 (Shubham Kumbhar 10 points, Sachin Patil 4 points)

